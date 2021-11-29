Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his executive role, sources tell CNBC’s David Faber.

Jessica Bursztynsky for CNBC:

Dorsey, 45, currently serves as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company. It’s unclear who’s set to succeed Dorsey or the timing of a potential announcement. It’s also unknown why Dorsey, 45, would take a step back. Dorsey faced an ousting last year when Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management had sought to replace him… Dorsey, who founded the social media giant, served as CEO until 2008 before being pushed out of the role. He returned to Twitter as boss in 2015 after former CEO Dick Costolo stepped down.

UPDATE: 12:01pm EDT: Dorsey’s resignation letter:

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Again:

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

