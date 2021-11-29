Apple TV+ delivers holiday cheer with ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’ and special ‘Stillwater’ and ‘Get Rolling With Otis’ episodes

Apple TV+ is helping kids and families get into the holiday spirit this year with a lineup of new specials and episodes of award-winning Apple Original series from the Peanuts gang, “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne,” as well as Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater” and a special episode of “Get Rolling with Otis,” all premiering on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, December 3, just in time for the holidays.

Ahead of the global premiere of “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” on December 10, Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the much anticipated first new original holiday special from its partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain. In addition to “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne,” this holiday season Apple TV+ brings together iconic holiday specials from WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, serving as the home for all things “Peanuts” for fans around the world.

This year’s lineup of special holiday-themed episodes and specials for kids and families set to debut on Apple TV+ includes:

“Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”

“For Auld Lang Syne” is the first new original holiday special to come from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain. In the special, after Lucy experiences a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn’t visit, she resolves to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve. “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” will be available globally on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and written by Galatis, Montgomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano serve as executive producers alongside Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios.

“Get Rolling with Otis”

In a special episode, “A Winter’s Cow Tale,” premiering on Friday, December 3, 2021, it’s Christmas Day and Rosalie is due to have her baby. Daisy can’t wait to be a big sister, but she’s disappointed when she can’t decorate the tree with her mama. Otis rolls into action to help Daisy decorate the tree and when the snow builds up too high, he plows his way through the snow, so Daisy can meet her new baby sister. Based on the popular books by New York Times best-selling author-illustrator Loren Long, this animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

“Stillwater”

Also available on Friday, December 3, 2021, in “The Way Home,” while helping Stillwater make treats to celebrate the winter solstice festival, the kids learn he plans to share some with a neighbor they’re wary of. Recognized with a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling and for work that encourages empathy, “Stillwater” is a beautiful and engaging series for kids and families. It highlights mindfulness and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship while providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. “Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler, and Judah Mackey.

Additionally, beginning Friday, December 3, 2021, fans can revisit “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown,” a collection of Christmas-themed vignettes, including: Charlie Brown tries to sell wreaths; Peppermint Patty worries about her Christmas book report; Charlie Brown tries to buy gloves for Peggy Jean; and the gang is in a Christmas play, where Sally worries about her single line and Peppermint Patty plays a sheep. “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown” is created and written by Charles M. Schulz. It is executive produced by Lee Mendelson, Bill Melendez serves as director and producer. It joins beloved classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” which is available to stream now. Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friend’s preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

In 2020, Apple TV+ teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things “Peanuts” for fans around the world. The iconic holiday specials join other “Peanuts” titles on Apple TV+, including “The Snoopy Show,” an animated series for kids and families starring the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend, Woodstock, as they tackle all-new adventures; the Daytime Emmy Award-winning short “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”; the Daytime Emmy-nominated and Parents’ Choice Gold Award-winning series “Snoopy in Space,” a series of animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang as Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure of becoming an astronaut, which just released its second season; and the Apple Original documentary special “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” which celebrates the origins of the beloved “Peanuts” characters and their creator, Charles M. Schulz, and is narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

