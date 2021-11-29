Apple debuts new Mac Upgrade Program for Business Partners

Apple has launched a new Mac Upgrade Program for small businesses and Apple business partners in association with CIT as the financing partner that allows companies to easily distribute and upgrade their fleets of MacBooks at an affordable price to their employees.

Sami Fathi for 9to5Mac:

As outlined on CIT’s website, shared by Max Weinbach, Apple Business Partners can distribute the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro to their staff for only 3% of their retail list prices as monthly installments.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are offered at $60 and $75 per month, respectively, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro and ‌MacBook Air‌ are offered at $30 and $39 monthly payments. No Mac desktop is provided as part of the program.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about the new Mac Upgrade Program for Business Partners via CIT’s website here.

