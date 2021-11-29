Essential Option-click tips for Mac users

The Mac keyboard’s Option key is situated between the Command (⌘) and Control (ctrl) key, the Option (alt) key modifies many of the macOS controls you use every day. Apple Must’s Jonny Evans offers over a dozen of the best Option key tricks you may not have used before.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Some Menu bar controls become more powerful or informative when you invoke them while depressing the Option key. Wi-Fi: Ordinarily when you tap the Wi-Fi menu you’ll see the network you are on and others available to you where you are. Hold down the Option button while you invoke Wi-Fi to access much more information concerning your network, including useful diagnostic information. Apple menu: I’m sure you’ve looked at the Apple menu. Now try pressing Option while opening the Apple menu up. You’ll see that “About this Mac” becomes “System information”, which cuts out a couple of steps when you want to check your Mac. You’ll also note that the three dots to the right of Force Quit, Shutdown, Restart and Log out all disappear. These disappear because the nature of those buttons also changes, meaning that if you want to Force Quit you can do so from here in one tap, and won’t be asked for permission to proceed.

MacDailyNews Take: One that Jonny didn’t mention, but that we use all day long, is typing ellipses on the Mac using Option + Semicolon (;) key as such: … (one character versus three characters (period-period-period)).

There are many more useful Option-click tips in the recommended full article.

