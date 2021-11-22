Why you can’t natively slum it with Windows on your Apple Silicon Mac – yet

You can’t natively pollute your Apple Silicon Mac with Windows because Qualcomm has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM.

Rich Woods for XDA Computing:

Qualcomm actually has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM, and speaking with people familiar with it, we’ve learned that the deal is set to expire soon…

One thing I wasn’t able to learn is when the deal will expire, only that it’s the thing holding back other chip vendors from competing in the space. It’s possible that Samsung might want to throw its hat into the ring with its Exynos processors too, especially given its recent partnership with AMD for graphics power.

This is also presumably why Apple Silicon Macs aren’t officially supported for running Windows 11, so hopefully that will change as well.