Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.47, or 0.29%, to $161.02, a new all-time closing high. The stock today traded as high as $165.70, a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 114,438,604 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 76,245,489 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.71.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.643 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.643T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.551T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.949T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.812T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.162T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $948.608B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $647.067B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $637.210B
• Walmart (WMT) – $403.914B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $327.526B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $300.676B
• Disney (DIS) – $279.983B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $230.283B
• Intel (INTC) – $202.659B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $184.185B
• Sony (SONY) – $152.163B
• IBM (IBM) – $104.394B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $102.440B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.95B
• Dell (DELL) – $42.188B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $37.830B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.800B
• Nokia (NOK) – $32.697B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.317B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.737B
• Sonos (SONO) – $4.051B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $80.472M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.499M

MacDailyNews Take: A daily chart that was all over the map, the green map, thankfully.

