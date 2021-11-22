Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.47, or 0.29%, to $161.02, a new all-time closing high. The stock today traded as high as $165.70, a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 114,438,604 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 76,245,489 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.71.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.643 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.643T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.551T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.949T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.812T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.162T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $948.608B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $647.067B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $637.210B

• Walmart (WMT) – $403.914B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $327.526B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $300.676B

• Disney (DIS) – $279.983B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $230.283B

• Intel (INTC) – $202.659B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $184.185B

• Sony (SONY) – $152.163B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.394B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $102.440B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.95B

• Dell (DELL) – $42.188B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $37.830B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.800B

• Nokia (NOK) – $32.697B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.317B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.737B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.051B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $80.472M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.499M

MacDailyNews Take: A daily chart that was all over the map, the green map, thankfully.

