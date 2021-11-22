No smartphone holds its value like Apple’s revolutionary iPhone

Apple iPhones hold their value far better than any other smartphone brand, derivative iPhones all, but the iPhone 13 range is showing exceptionally low depreciation… even for an iPhone.

Steven Knight for SellCell:

Shipping delays hit the iPhone 13, thanks to the electronic component shortage blighting the tech industry as a whole. However, doesn’t every cloud have a silver lining, to coin a phrase? Yes, it does…

These delays are, of course, inconvenient. However, the knock-on effect of such setbacks is inevitably an increase in demand for the product in question. This means that the iPhone 13 has seen the best value retention over the first two months since launch, compared to previous models; not just great news for Apple, but great news for those who secured a handset at launch.

• The iPhone 13-series has only seen depreciation of 25.5% of MSRP across the entire range in months one and two; an unprecedentedly low depreciation figure and the lowest yet for any iPhone launch.

• iPhone 13 depreciation is 19.1% less than the iPhone 11-series depreciation in months one and two.

• iPhone 13 depreciation is 15.5% lower than that of the iPhone 12 in the same period post launch.

• On average, the iPhone 13 entire range has depreciated by only 0.6% between months one and two, with a depreciation of 24.9% by the end of month one, and depreciation of only 25.5% by the end of month two.

• The iPhone 13-series hasn’t just retained a lot of its value; between months one and two, some models have seen value recovery after an initial drop post-launch.

• The premium models have held or regained value, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB regaining 1.4%, the 512 GB variant recovering 1.7% of its launch price, and the 128 GB version seeing an impressive 1.8% regain. The 256 GB model remained unchanged, losing 18.3% of its value in month one and holding value in month 2.

• The Pro models have performed well, with the 128 GB model regaining 2% of its initial value in month two. The 256 GB iPhone 13 Pro saw the best value recovery, reclaiming a huge 4.6% of its initial value.

• The “budget” iPhone 13—the Mini range—lost average value across the three handsets. Only the 512 GB model regained, claiming back 4% of its value. The 256 GB and 128 GB models lost 7.5% and 5% respectively.

iPhones hold their value better than any other brand over a twelve-month period. So, this also tells us that if you’re in the market for a new phone and can’t decide between the new iPhone or Samsung’s latest flagship offering, your money is probably better spent with Apple, especially if you plan to trade in at a later date.