Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.68, or 1.70%, to $160.55, a new all-time closing high. The stock today traded as high as $161.02, a new all-time intraday high.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 111,823,351, well above Apple’s average trading volume of 75,349,103 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.62.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.590 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.634T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.576T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.983T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.865T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.142T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $960.542B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $644.474B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $626.834B
• Walmart (WMT) – $397.013B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $327.526B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $300.676B
• Disney (DIS) – $279.856B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.589B
• Intel (INTC) – $201.398B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $187.675B
• Sony (SONY) – $156.016B
• IBM (IBM) – $104.036B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $105.749B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $49.747B
• Dell (DELL) – $42.074B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.749B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.247B
• Nokia (NOK) – $32.793B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.757B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.920B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.991B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $81.660M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.970M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
2 Comments
So, is it time yet to shut Apple down and give the money back to the shareholders?
Kind of strange that Apple stock seems to shoot up when there is nothing much happening in terms of immediate financial or technological announcements – and strangely goes down when the company reveals cutting-edge products or record-breaking financial results. Upside down phenomenon.