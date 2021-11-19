Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.68, or 1.70%, to $160.55, a new all-time closing high. The stock today traded as high as $161.02, a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 111,823,351, well above Apple’s average trading volume of 75,349,103 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.62.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.590 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.634T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.576T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.983T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.865T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.142T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $960.542B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $644.474B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $626.834B

• Walmart (WMT) – $397.013B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $327.526B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $300.676B

• Disney (DIS) – $279.856B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.589B

• Intel (INTC) – $201.398B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $187.675B

• Sony (SONY) – $156.016B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.036B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $105.749B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $49.747B

• Dell (DELL) – $42.074B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.749B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.247B

• Nokia (NOK) – $32.793B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.757B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.920B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.991B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $81.660M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.970M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!

