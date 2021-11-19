Analyst expects to see ‘Apple Car’ EV partnership in 2022 ahead of 2025 launch

According to investment bank Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle (EV) partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

According to the analyst, Wedbush continues to believe that it’s a matter of when — and not if — Apple releases a self-driving car. Ives adds that the company’s entry into the auto market could add $30 per share of total addressable market to Apple’s growth story.

On the timeline, Ives believes there’s a 60% to 65% chance that Apple will unveil its own standalone vehicle by 2025.

“Over the last seven years we have seen many twists and turns in Apple’s automotive ambitions,” Ives writes. “Project Titan as its been known within the halls of Cupertino has ultimately been significantly scaled down from its initial ramp a few years ago and now appears to be front and center again on the radar screen discussing a 2025 Apple Car unveil.”

The analyst continues to believe that Apple will announce some type of strategic EV partnership in 2022, since such a collaboration will be “the first step” for the Cupertino juggernaut.