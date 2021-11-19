Why Apple Watch Series 8 is unlikely to get a new square-edged design

Apple Watch Series 7 was one of the most anticipated Apple products of 2021 as rumors suggested that the device would get an all-new square-edged design. However, Apple’s latest smartwatch was announced with a rounded-edge design quite similar to the previous model, except for a larger display.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Based on rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to have a more industrial design similar to other current Apple products like iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. Some leaked schematics and 3D mockups even showed what the new Apple Watch would look like with flat edges… Even small changes in industrial design require a lot of effort when it comes to building millions of units every month. Not only that, but design changes also cost money – which is why you don’t see radical design changes every year. As Apple Watch Series 7 has already brought some minor design changes this year, it’s hard to imagine that Apple Watch Series 8 will have a completely different look. Based on some early leaked schematics, the Twitter account LeaksApplePro says that the only expected design change for Apple Watch Series 8 will be a redesigned speaker. Everything else should look exactly like it does on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Told you it was disappointing.

Upon receiving CAD files and images, this will be the only noticeable change in design from the Series 7 to the Series 8.

More info soon at @iDropNews pic.twitter.com/GQC40eIwk3 — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 18, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Our problem with the squared-edged design has always been concerns about comfort. We wear our Apple Watches all the time. A square-edged design seems less comfortable, not more that the past and current Apple Watch design. With Apple Watch, Apple got the case design right the first time.

