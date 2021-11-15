‘Disney Melee Mania’ coming this December exclusively on Apple Arcade

Apple today announced “Disney Melee Mania” from Mighty Bear Games will be joining the more than 200 incredibly fun games on its popular gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade.

Players will join forces in rumble-ready teams featuring iconic and fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters, who will duke it out in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO, in a statement. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

“Disney Melee Mania” drops players into a virtual battleground and allows them to choose from 12 champions from several Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters added regularly. Each champion will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout five-minute matches bursting with battle arena action, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory. They’ll join fast-paced multi-player battles that put each character’s unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and also earn in-game rewards from events.

“Players will find endless gaming options on Apple Arcade to keep them entertained on all their favorite devices this holiday season, from classic titles like ‘Crossy Road Castle’ and ‘Solitaire’ to creative new games like ‘Disney Melee Mania’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways,’” said Alex Rofman, Apple Arcade’s senior director. “Best of all, Apple Arcade delivers a worry-free uninterrupted gaming service, allowing families to simply enjoy fun and exciting gameplay experiences, all with no ads or in-app purchases.”

Highly anticipated games and new content updates are added weekly to the service, including “LEGO Star Wars: Castaways,” which launches Friday, November 19. The game is the first online social, action-adventure LEGO Star Wars2 title. After crash-landing on a mysterious planet in the middle of a maelstrom, players will introduce themselves to brand new characters, and meet up with other players in a thriving social hub of activity as they play and compete in a variety of games. Fight Tusken Raiders, see Jabba’s palace on Tatooine, battle Stormtroopers on Endor, and navigate through the Death Star in simulations recorded at the Observatory. Players will join a team or go solo as they work to save these historical recordings amid growing corruption that’s altering celebrated moments in Star Wars history. Between racing Microfighters, acquiring gear and customization options, and challenging their friends to battle in the Hippodrome, they’ll unravel the mystery together and experience simulations spanning the entire Star Wars galaxy.

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games. The service features new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, including “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Mini Motorways,” “The Oregon Trail,” “Sonic Racing,” “FANTASIAN,” “Solitaire by MobilityWare,” “Tiny Wings,” and “Crossy Road Castle” — all without ads or in-app purchases.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (US) per month, with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

• Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

• An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

• Game availability across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about Apple Arcade here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!