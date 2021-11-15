Amazon releases Amazon Prime Video app for Mac

Amazon today introduced a native Mac app (macOS 11.4 Big Sur or higher) for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available via Apple’s Mac App Store.

Prime Video is a subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service of Amazon, offered as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. The service primarily distributes films and television series produced by Amazon Studios or licensed to Amazon, as Amazon Originals, with the service also hosting content from other providers, content add-ons, live sporting events, and video rental and purchasing services.

Amazon Prime Video for Mac:

• Streaming Video Quality – up to HD

• Sound quality – Stereo

• Closed Captions (Subtitles) – Yes

• Audio Description – Yes

• Live Streaming – Yes (when connected to the Internet)

• Live ad support – Yes (when connected to the Internet)

• Ad supported channels – Yes (when connected to the Internet)

• Profiles Supported – Yes

Note: If you subscribe to Prime Video via Apple’s iTunes (where available), payment is charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase and your subscription automatically renews monthly unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the then current plan period. Your account is charged for renewal within 24 hours before the end of each plan period at the rate of your selected plan. Manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal anytime by going to My Account or through iTunes.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the world’s most advanced operating system, Amazon Prime Video!

More info and download link via Apple’s Mac App Store here.