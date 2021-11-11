Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 offers affordable luxury

Most Apple Watch buyers choose aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the Hermès edition sits atop the lineup offering affordable luxury.

In addition to the vibrant color updates across the Classic, Attelage, and Jumping styles, Apple Watch Hermès introduces two new styles. Circuit H is a bold graphic representation of a signature anchor chain design, printed in Swift leather with a complementary watch face, and the Gourmette Double Tour pays homage to 1930s Hermès collars, with links weaving fluidly together in supple Fauve Barénia leather. This band wraps gracefully twice around the wrist and is an iconic representation of the recurring chain motif.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple has just recently started shipping the high-end Hermes models. The Hermes Apple Watch Series 7 comes exclusively in stainless steel. Users can opt for Silver or Space Black colorways. Like the remainder of the lineup, it’s available in both 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Here, we are looking at the 41mm silver Hermes Apple Watch Series 7 with the Gourmette Double Tour band:

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 starts at $1,229 (41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Jumping Single Tour) and tops out at (41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Gourmette Double Tour). More info here.

