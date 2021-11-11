iPhone users don’t care about sideloading apps

Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said that iPhone users don’t care about sideloading. If you want to sideload apps on a smartphone, settle for an Android, Cook said.
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:
Speaking at The New York Times “DealBook” summit, Cook set out the battle lines:
“I think that people have that choice today, Andrew, if you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you go into the carrier shop. If that is important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. From our point of view, it would be like if I were an automobile manufacturer telling [customers] not to put airbags and seat belts in the car. He would never think about doing this in today’s time. It’s just too risky to do that. And so, it would not be an iPhone if it didn’t maximize security and privacy.”
Sideloading would allow iPhone owners the ability to bypass the Apple App Store and get their apps via a third party.
While I’m all for giving users options, I think Cook is right here.
The App Store offers a safe, convenient one-stop-shop for apps.
But there’s more than that.
The bottom line is that the vast majority of iPhone users won’t care one jot about sideloading.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. The tiny fraction of iPhoenne jailbreakers tell you all you need to know about how much iPhoen users care about sideloading.
Of course, if Apple goes ahead with their ill-conceived backdoor surveillance scheme, an abject disloyalty to customers who value their privacy and security, the number of iPhone and iPad jailbreakers and the pressure on Apple from users and legislators to allow sideloading will surge significantly.
3 Comments
Apple is using the cover of “safety” in a questionable way. Why then is it not an issue for Macs? There is a complete lack of consistency.
And sideloading cannot be compared to jailbreaking nor can the latter be used as a proxy to assess the level of interest. That is a false premise and comparison. The latter is mostly reserved for the technophiles but there are far more users that would use sideloading. One big reason that sideloading is so small is because it is not possible for the average user. So it is a circular and false argument.
You cannot use the number of “sideloaders” as a measure of demand since the demand is stifled by Apple.
“Sideloading” on a Mac is very different. The security implementations are completely different. How many T2 chips are shipped in iPhon Asking why Apple allows “sideloading” on a Mac and not on an iPhone is a worthless question, and it simply shows you don’t know security architectures.es?
Jailbreaking an iPhone is quite easy once the jailbreak software is available for a given iPhone and iOS version. It does NOT take a “technophile” to do it. My extremely non tech siblings could do it if they were so inclined. They don’t want to bother as their iPhones do everything they want them to do.
That’s my strong opinion. I never have sideloaded when there’ve been alternatives available to me. My earliest home computers … a PDP 8, an upgraded Radio Shack Color Computer running Unix-like OS9, and an AT&T UNIX PC at most had software that I personally reviewed code on, and that I compiled and linked with my own well-known libraries.
The first PC in my home, as used by a grandson got bricked from side-loading, as did his first iPhone that I wasted money on and he jail-broke to use the damned Cydia site.
I hope that this is an Apple policy that won’t be destroyed or be implemented such that I can know that whatever I get from APPLE will continually be vetted even better than currently.