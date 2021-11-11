iPhone users don’t care about sideloading apps

Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said that iPhone users don’t care about sideloading. If you want to sideload apps on a smartphone, settle for an Android, Cook said.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Speaking at The New York Times “DealBook” summit, Cook set out the battle lines:

“I think that people have that choice today, Andrew, if you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you go into the carrier shop. If that is important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. From our point of view, it would be like if I were an automobile manufacturer telling [customers] not to put airbags and seat belts in the car. He would never think about doing this in today’s time. It’s just too risky to do that. And so, it would not be an iPhone if it didn’t maximize security and privacy.”

Sideloading would allow iPhone owners the ability to bypass the Apple App Store and get their apps via a third party.

While I’m all for giving users options, I think Cook is right here.

The App Store offers a safe, convenient one-stop-shop for apps.

But there’s more than that.

The bottom line is that the vast majority of iPhone users won’t care one jot about sideloading.