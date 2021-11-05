Apple stock nears buy point

Apple stock is nearing a new buy point of $153.27 according to technical analysts at IBD MarketSmith.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Apple stock is forming a new cup-with-handle base with a $153.27 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares rose 0.5% Friday and are just shy of the new buy point. According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock shows an 87 out of a best-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating. The Composite Rating — an easy way to identify top growth stocks — is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths.

MacDailyNews Take: The entrails are spilling Apple’s way!

