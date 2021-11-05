Apple Silicon roadmap: 3nm Mac and iPhone chips coming in 2023

The Information reports Friday that Apple has plans for even faster second- (upgraded 5nm) and third-generation (3nm) Apple Silicon chips in the next few years.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max are fabricated on a 5-nanometer process. The report says Apple will follow up with second-generation Apple Silicon chips in 2022, using an upgraded 5-nanometer process… Apple and foundry partner TSMC plan to produce 3-nanometer chips for Macs as soon as 2023. These could feature as many as four dies, with up to 40 CPU cores in total per chip. The three versions of the third-generation chip apparently are codenamed “Ibiza,” “Lobos,” and “Palma.” The roadmap suggests that Apple will continue to “easily outperform Intel’s future processors for consumer PCs.”

MacDailyNews Take: In a nutshell: Apple and TSMC have thoroughly embarrassed Intel and AMD and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, first with upgraded 5nm and then unbelievably powerful and efficient 3nm chips.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]