Judge poised to approve Apple’s $100 million App Store settlement with developers

Apple’s proposed $100 million settlement to iOS app developers that also promises to loosen restrictions on how they can communicate with their customers loos to be headed for approval by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Maria Dinzeo for Courthouse News:

“As it stands, it seems to me like a fair and good settlement,” Gonzalez Rogers said Tuesday, telling attorneys over videoconference that she anticipates giving it preliminary approval.

It establishes a $100 million “Small Developer Assistance Fund” that will dispense sums from $250 to $30,000 for a class of about 67,000 developers who earned $1 million or less through the App Store between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021. It also locks in for three years a lower commission rate of 15% for in-app purchases that Apple announced earlier this year.

The settlement also “clarifies,” in Apple parlance, that developers can contact consenting customers through email or other information gleaned from their apps to tell them about ways to make purchases outside the App Store. Developers will still be prohibited from alerting customers to alternate payment methods inside the app, and the downloading and installation of apps from outside the App Store will remain forbidden.