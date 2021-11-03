Apple releases HomePod 15.1.1 Software

Apple today released HomePod 15.1.1 Software (build 1A2591) to all HomePod and HomePod mini users today.

9to5Mac:

It’s not yet clear what is changing with this version, but it’s probably just bug fixes, as with tvOS 15.1.1. If you haven’t yet tried out these new features on your HomePod, just make sure it’s updated and follow these steps: • Open the Home app

• Click in the Home icon on the top left corner

• Choose “Home Settings” then click on your profile

• In “Media,” click on the “Apple Music” tab

• Toggle on “Lossless Audio” and “Dolby Atmos”

MacDailyNews Note: By default, HomePod and HomePod mini automatically install new software updates, but you can manually check for updates in the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

The Home app on iOS with Software Update highlighted.

Make sure that your device is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. Open the Home app. Select Home , then Home Settings > Software Update. Select HomePod to turn automatic updates on or off. If there’s a new update, select Update. Software Update will also tell you if your HomePod is already up to date, and show you the installed HomePod software.

A white spinning light appears on the top of HomePod while it’s updating. The update might take some time. Make sure that your HomePod stays plugged in while it’s updating.

