Apple TV+ turns two-years-old with a lineup of more than five dozen titles high-end originals

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals — award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids’ entertainment, comedies, and more — with new Apple Originals added every month. The Apple TV+ lineup of high-end originals has now grown to more than five dozen titles since it debuted on November 1, 2019.

Joan E. Solsman for CNET:

Apple TV+ spends top dollar for its shows and movies, but it’s a little different from the rest of the streaming services you know.

Apple TV+, Apple’s subscription video service, has Ted Lasso, the comedy that won a stack of Emmys last month; The Morning Show, its big-budget drama series starring A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; and Swagger, a series about youth basketball based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences; plus other originals.

The service has original programming almost exclusively, with an emphasis on big-budget, prestige series. Its lineup of high-end originals has grown to more than five dozen titles since it launched almost two years ago, including the ones listed above as well as See, a big-budget fantasy starring Jason Momoa; Foundation, the sci-fi show based on Isaac Asimov’s classic book series; Invasion, a drama series about an alien… invasion; and The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedy host’s return to current affairs TV.

New episodes and films become available to stream on Apple TV Plus at midnight ET at the very start of the day they’re scheduled to come out. That means new titles are actually available at 9 p.m. PT the night before their published release date.

The vast majority of Apple TV Plus titles are released like this, at midnight Fridays ET / 9 p.m. Thursdays PT, so the latest episodes of See, Ted Lasso and almost everything else are first available to stream then too. There are some exceptions — The Problem With John Stewart will premiere at midnight ET on a Thursday (that is, late Wednesday PT), for example.

Like Netflix, it doesn’t have ads.

Unlike Netflix, it doesn’t have a big library of licensed shows or movies, nor will it release full seasons of its shows all at once in a binge-able bunch (for the most part). Most Apple TV Plus series premiere a small cluster of episodes, often three, followed by one new episode every week. Full seasons of some series drop all at the same time, though.