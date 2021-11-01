Former ESPN’ers John Skipper and Dan Le Batard ink first-look Apple TV+ deal

Former ESPN colleagues John Skipper and Dan Le Batard (Highly Questionable, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz) have signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ via their recently launched Meadowlark Media.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Under the pact, Meadowlark will produce premium documentary films and unscripted series for Apple TV+. In January, Skipper and Le Batard announced the formation of Meadowlark, a new content company with a creator-centric point of view. Meadowlark will partner with industry-leading storytellers on a variety of content projects with an initial focus on sports. In April, DraftKings and Meadowlark announced a first-of-its-kind content, distribution, monetization and sponsorship agreement centered on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple TV+ subscribers will get a bit of Papi Le Batard somewhere along the line, too!

