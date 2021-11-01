Former ESPN’ers John Skipper and Dan Le Batard ink first-look Apple TV+ deal

No Comments

Former ESPN colleagues John Skipper and Dan Le Batard (Highly Questionable, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz) have signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ via their recently launched Meadowlark Media.

John Skipper (left), Dan Le Batard (Photos: Meadowlark Media; ESPN)
John Skipper (left), Dan Le Batard (Photos: Meadowlark Media; ESPN)

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Under the pact, Meadowlark will produce premium documentary films and unscripted series for Apple TV+.

In January, Skipper and Le Batard announced the formation of Meadowlark, a new content company with a creator-centric point of view. Meadowlark will partner with industry-leading storytellers on a variety of content projects with an initial focus on sports. In April, DraftKings and Meadowlark announced a first-of-its-kind content, distribution, monetization and sponsorship agreement centered on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple TV+ subscribers will get a bit of Papi Le Batard somewhere along the line, too!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,