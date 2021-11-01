Apple said to launch ‘pricey’ mixed reality headset as early as 2022

Apple’s first mixed reality headset is coming as early as next year and will be “pricey,” according to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple is planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensors and avatar-based features as early as next year. All this adds fuel to Apple’s feud with Meta. Between the Meta watch and dueling headsets — as well as the war of words around privacy and app-store policies between Cook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg — the clash between the companies could be a major tech story of 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s anticipated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset will need to be wirelessly tethered to a iPhone or iPad for the most advanced features, according to a report last month from The Information.

Back in March 2019, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s AR glasses (which is planned to follow the larger AR/VR headset described above) will essentially act as a display with the actual computing, rendering, internet connectivity, and location services coming from the users’ iPhone.

