Apple spent $64.8 million on paid search ads in 2020

Advertisers spent an estimated $59.22 billion on paid search ads in 2020. Apple ranked No.15 among Fortune 100 companies, spending an estimated $64.8 million on such ads in 2020, according to online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform Semrush.

Elizaveta Pavlovskaya for Semrush Blog:

aid search is a form of digital marketing that lets advertisers show ads on major search engines. Paid search is based on a pay-per-click (PPC) format, which means that you only pay for the ad when someone clicks on it, making it an easy marketing metric to be able to measure. Using our Advertising Research tool, we analyzed the monthly traffic costs of the top 100 companies on the annual Fortune 500 list to find how much they spent on paid search over the course of 2020. Their monthly traffic costs were calculated using average click-through rates and the positioning of the domain in the top 8 paid positions on Google Ads for keywords that we have in our database. The company that spends the most on paid search is Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which was found to have monthly traffic costs that amounted to $774.8 million throughout the year.

MacDailyNews Take: Somewhat surprisingly, the world’s most valuable company wasn’t even in the Top 10 in paid search ads spending.

Note also that Google will pay Apple an estimated 15 billion to remain Safari’s default search engine this year.

The 10 Companies That Spend the Most on Paid Search

Alphabet: $774.8 million Amazon: $472 million Charter Communications: $245.5 million Microsoft: $160.2 million Progressive: $152.1 million AT&T: $131.3 million Verizon Communications: $109.7 million State Farm Insurance: $86.4 million Home Depot: $77.6 million Walmart: $69.1 million

