Apple News expands local news offerings in Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Apple News will now offer its local news experience in three additional cities in the US: Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Each experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage of topics that Apple editors feel are important to local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions. Local news offerings in Apple News provide readers with access to top publications, including Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, The Washingtonian, the Washington Post, and more.

“At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, in a statement. “We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about.”

Apple News first introduced curated local news experiences for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in 2020, and earlier this year, added offerings for Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego. Apple News plans to expand its local news feature to additional cities and regions over time to highlight the work of local publishers to the millions of readers across the country who use Apple News each day. Every Thursday, Apple News editors curate a “Read Local” collection of the best stories that week from local publications, available to all News users right in the Today feed of the News app.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, consumers of “news” should seek it from disparate sources in order to arrive at some semblance of the truth.

As always, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net. The wider, the better. You can use Apple’s tools as way to read the same story from multiple outlets; often a very illuminating exercise.

Readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015

