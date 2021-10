Apple today released tvOS 15.1 with support for SharePlay which allows users to use FaceTime and watch movies or TV shows with friends and family remotely.

The software will automatically be downloaded to a Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.

If you haven’t already enabled automatic updates, you can manually download the software via Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software.

MacDailyNews Note: tvOS 15.1 is available for Apple TV HD or later.