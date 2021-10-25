Apple releases iOS 15.1 with SharePlay, ProRes video capture, and more

Apple today released iOS 15.1 which adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This release also adds the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

SharePlay

• SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

• Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

• Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

• Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

• Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

• ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

• Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

• COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

• Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

• New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

• New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

• Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

• Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

• Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

• Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

• Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

