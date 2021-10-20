Apple TV+ ‘Snoopy in Space’ lifts off for season two on Nov. 12th

Apple TV+ today released the out-of-this-world trailer for season two of “Snoopy in Space,” premiering all 12 episodes on Friday, November 12, on Apple TV+.

After exploring the moon and visiting the International Space Station in season one, Snoopy and the Gang are ready for their next big adventure, an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth.

Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe? Snoopy and his friends bring NASA’s most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system. Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock’s journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way, plus plenty of support from Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang back at Johnson Space Center. Let the adventure begin!

“Snoopy in Space” is a Daytime Emmy Award nominee and Parents’ Choice Gold Award-winning Apple Original for kids. In partnership with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide, the series is designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. This season’s focus on space is through the lens of “The Search for Life,” highlighting the scientific processes and technology behind space exploration, the need for resilience when facing setbacks, and the importance of imagination when trying to find creative solutions.

The series is executive produced by Mark Evestaff, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Schulz, WildBrain’s Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts, and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates’ Paige Braddock.

The award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the upcoming “Harriet The Spy,” featuring the voice talents of Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; the recently released “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory”; “Rolling Along with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!