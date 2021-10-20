University of Kentucky recognized as an Apple Distinguished School

The University of Kentucky has been recognized by Apple as an Apple Distinguished School for the institution’s 2021-2024 Smart Campus initiative.

The University of Kentucky’s goal is to become one of the country’s most innovative campuses. As a part of its wider Smart Campus strategy, the university provides all incoming degree-seeking, first-time undergraduate students with an iPad Air, Keyboard, and Apple Pencil.

UK wants technology to help students learn and compete in the workforce for which they are preparing. UK wants the faculty to have the tools that match their expertise as educators, to integrate the use of technology across campus in a strategic and coordinated way. It’s an initiative aimed at improving learning, graduation rates, and leveling the technological playing ﬁeld for students.

The widespread availability of Apple iPads allows instructors to create active and engaging opportunities for authentic and meaningful learning. For example, UK instructors have used this technology in their courses to encourage students to collaborate with peers, practice real-world application of content, create multimodal projects, communicate complex ideas, and solve challenging problems.

To support instructors as they develop new ways to utilize iPad devices for instruction, UK’s Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching (CELT) leads an annual Teaching Innovation Institute. The Teaching Innovation Institute is a highly competitive, year-long program where a cohort of faculty work together to explore digital pedagogies for inclusion and engagement. Participants receive an iPad from UK’s Smart Campus program and collaborate with CELT instructional consultants through workshops, group experiences, and reflections to innovate their classes.

The iPad Initiative at the University of Kentucky enabled UK to transition quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. UK was well prepared thanks to the iPad Initiative and an existing relationship with Apple. Becoming an Apple Distinguished School will further enable UK to pivot quickly to respond to an ever-changing, dynamic world.

Due to the pandemic, iPad technology distribution was recently expanded to all degree-seeking undergraduate students who needed a device to continue classes at UK. Providing this opportunity allowed many UK students to continue their education and classes from home during the pandemic.

The University of Kentucky encourages students to take advantage of various applications on their Apple iPads to help them navigate student life and even destress.

Future objectives will be focused on expanding our efforts on teaching creatively with the Apple technology, building additional iOS apps, boosting coding opportunities, and considering ways in which UK students can get more involved. For more info see uky.edu/smartcampus.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, to the University of Kentucky on becoming an Apple Distinguished School and on their very smart technology choice!

More info about UK’s Smart Campus iPad Initiative: https://www.uky.edu/smartcampus/ipad-initiative