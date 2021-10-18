Apple expected to unveil the world’s most powerful MacBook Pro models ever

Apple is widely expected by analysts and company observers to unveil new MacBook Pro computers, the world’s most powerful ever, at an event that will be streamed on Monday starting at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The Cupertino, California-based company introduced some new laptop models last year that for the first time used its “Apple Silicon” chips, which it said would be phased into the company’s desktop and laptop lineup over the course of two years.

The company has already placed a first generation in-house-designed M1 chip into some MacBooks as well as its Mac Mini and iMac desktop machines, but the new larger MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a second, more powerful generation of the company’s chip.

The new chip, along with a general rise in laptop sales as employees and students stocked up on tech hardware to work and learn from home, prompted a boom in Mac sales during the pandemic.