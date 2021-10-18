Apple Store currently offline ahead of Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

Ahead of Apple’s “Unleashed” event to be held at Apple Park later today starting 10am PDT / 1pm EDT, Apple Store has been taken offline.
Apple’s graphic states, “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”
Apple’s “Unleashed” event will be an online-only virtual media event, where the company is widely expected to unveil the world’s most powerful MacBook Pro models ever.
You can watch Apple’s event via the Apple.com event page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or through Apple’s TV app on various platforms.
We will be covering the event as usual with live notes (link will appear on our home page later today).
MacDailyNews Take: We can hardly wait to see the new 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros!
A key question for me is what happens to the M1 Macs when the newer chip is released? For example, if the new MBP’s get a M1X, will the 13″ and the mini keep the same M1 for a second year running? Or might new macs get M2 and last years’ get M1X? Or will all be upgraded to this year’s chips, but at different levels? Or maybe this year’s chips with the same levels available to all?