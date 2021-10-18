Apple Store currently offline ahead of Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

Ahead of Apple’s “Unleashed” event to be held at Apple Park later today starting 10am PDT / 1pm EDT, Apple Store has been taken offline.

Apple’s graphic states, “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Unleashed” event will be an online-only virtual media event, where the company is widely expected to unveil the world’s most powerful MacBook Pro models ever.

You can watch Apple’s event via the Apple.com event page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or through Apple’s TV app on various platforms.

We will be covering the event as usual with live notes (link will appear on our home page later today).

MacDailyNews Take: We can hardly wait to see the new 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros!

