Apple could unveil ‘M1 Pro’ and ‘M1 Max’ custom silicon at ‘Unleashed’ event

Apple is expected on Monday to unveil redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and new evidence has emerged suggesting that Apple may be calling the chips inside the “M1 Pro” and “‌M1‌ Max.”

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

There’s been an ongoing debate regarding the name of Apple’s next-generation Mac silicon. Some have speculated that the chip may be called “M1X,” while others believe it could jump to “M2” to signify the more considerable leap in performance compared to the ‌M1‌. However, in a new twist to the plot, the new chips could be called “‌M1‌ Pro” and “‌M1‌ Max.”

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman notes that a Mac developer informed him that in their app logs, the chip names “‌M1‌ Pro” and “‌M1‌ Max” have appeared, alongside the same screen resolutions for the upcoming MacBook Pros that MacRumors discovered in the macOS Monterey beta last month. While the names have appeared in app logs, Gurman says Apple may ultimately not take that potentially confusing naming approach.

The aforementioned developer tells me that new MacBook Pro chips have appeared in logs under the names “M1 Pro” and “M1 Max.” I’m not saying Apple will take that direction with its actual marketing names, but that’s another—albeit more confusing—possibility. We’ll know for sure in just about 24 hours.