MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Unleashed” special event today, Monday, October 18th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!

You can watch the event live right here:

Live notes from Apple's "Unleashed" special event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event

• Cook recaps announcements

• AAPL: $145.83, +$0.99 (+0.68%) @ 1:48PM EDT

• Order today, available next week

• Available in Silver and Space Gray

• 16-inch: starts at $2499

• 14-inch: starts at $1999

• Up to 21 hours video playback on 16-inch model (longest battery life ever)

• Up to 4X battery life in Xcode

• Up to 2X battery life in Lightroom Classic

• SSD: 7.4GB/s read speed

• M1 Pro and M1 Max vastly outperform Intel i9 in previous 16-inch MacBook Pro

• Spatial Audio

• 80% more bass (1/2 octave deeper)

• 6-speaker sound system (in both 14- and 16-inch model)

• Studio-quality mics

• Best camera system ever in a Mac notebook

• 1080p camera upgrade

• The world’s best notebook display

• 1600 max nits

• 1000 sustained nits

• Mini-LED

• Inspired by Pro DIsplay XDR

• ProMotion, up to 130Hz refresh rates (automatically adjusts, can be locked to a refresh rate)

• New MacBook Pro gets smaller bezels, 24% thinner, NOTCH (occupies Menu Bar)

• Connectivity: HDMI, 3- Thunderbolt 4, SD Card slot, Headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 Charging (can also charge via Thunderbolt)

• No Touch Bar

• 16.8mm thin, 4.7 lbs for 16-inch model, 15.5mm thin and 3.5 lbs for 14-inch model

• Advanced thermals

• 14- (14.2 diagonal) and 16-inch (16.2 diagonal) models

• MacBook Pro – all-new, completely redesigned

• M1 Pro and M1 Max are “life-changing”

• Developers explain how much faster M1 Max MacBook Pro is than Intel-hobbled laptops

• There are now over 10,000 Universal apps for Apple Silicon Macs

• New versions of Logic Pro, Compressor, and Final Cut Pro

• Rosetta 2 runs non-native apps with ease

• The world’s most powerful chip for a Pro notebook

• M1 Max is very power efficient

• 32-Core GPU

• 10-core CPU

• M1 Max

• M1 Pro builds on the M1 architecture

• ProRes video

• Up to 2X faster graphics than M1

• 16-core GPU

• 10-core CPU, 8 high, 2 low

• 5nm

• M1 Pro up to 32GB memory

• MacBook Pro

• AirPods (second generation) remain on market at $129

• AirPods (third generation): $179

• Force sensor controls

• Up to 30 hours total with charging case use

• Up to 6 hours battery life

• One-touch setup – poairs to all of your Apple devices

• Adaptive EQ (as in AirPods Pro) – adjusts frequencies and sound in real time

• Sweat and water resistant

• Powerful bass and crisp, clean high frequencies

• New low distortion driver

• AirPods (third generation): No Active Noise Cancelation

• AirPods (third generation): Shorter stems, like AirPods Pro

• Spatial Audio brings music to life, creates a new way to experience music

• HomePod mini adds new colors, starting in November.

• Apple Music’s “Voice Plan” was internally codenamed “Exercise in Frustration” 😉 – MDN ed.

• Apple Music gets new “Voice Plan” subscription plan for $4.99/month. Use Siri to access full Apple Music catalog (good luck, everyone!)

• Zane Lowe (Yellow Zissou): Apple Music adds new playlists

• Apple Music

• Cook talks about AirPods, iPhone, HomePod mini, Apple Watch, etc.

• Tim Cook outside Apple Park

• Creation of music using Apple product sounds (software and hardware)

• Event begins with video of original iMac…

