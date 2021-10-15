Apple reportedly prepping Apple Music app for Sony PlayStation 5

Apple is reportedly prepping an Apple Music app for Sony’s PlayStation 5, delivering America’s number one streaming music service to PS5 users.

Apple Music is already on your favorite Apple devices. You can also listen on streaming platforms, popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and more — or listen online at music.apple.com.

Jay Peters for The Verge:

Spotify has been a music streaming option on the PS5 since it launched in November, giving you the option to listen to your favorite music when playing games. Soon, though, the console might get support for another service: Apple Music. The first clue came earlier this week when a Reddit user posted a picture of Apple Music appearing in the PS5’s music menu. The option apparently showed up after they made a new account and tried to link it with Spotify. It seems the app didn’t work, though… Eurogamer said it was also able to see the Apple Music option when making a new US account, though it wasn’t able to reproduce doing so.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple Music should be everywhere it can possibly be, so odds are high that Apple and Sony are planning Apple Music for PS5. Hopefully, sooner than later!

