Analyst: AirPods 3 likely coming at Apple’s October 18th event

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said AirPods 3 will likely be unveiled at Apple’s October 18th event. The new third generation AirPods are rumored to feature a shorter-stemmed design very similar to, if not exactly like, Apple’s current AirPods Pro, but without Active Noise Cancellation.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The third-generation AirPods have already been manufactured and are ready to launch, according to Wedbush’s supply chain checks, which increases the likelihood that they will be announced during the Apple Event next week. Earlier this week, an account on Chinese social media platform Weibo known as @PandaIsBaldalso claimed that third-generation AirPods will be announced at the Apple Event next week. Last month, the same account accurately revealed that Apple would announce the ninth-generation iPad at its September event. This would be the first update to the standard AirPods since the second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. AirPods 3 are finally inbound!

“AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020

Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020

DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020

