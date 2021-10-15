New image clearly shows Apple Watch Series 7 display size vs. Series 6

A new image posted on Twitter this week clearly shows how much larger the Apple Watch Series 7 display is versus the Series 6.

The new display of Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20% more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40% smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6. Through an innovative design that maximizes the screen area while minimally changing the dimensions of the overall case size, Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7 – 41 mm

Apple says the new ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ features a 20% larger screen than the Series 6, primarily thanks to reduced bezels that allow the screen to slightly curve at the edges. Apple has a side-by-side comparison of the Series 7 to the Series 6 on its website, but for an apparent, real-world look, an image has now been shared on Twitter. The image clearly shows the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ featuring a noticeably larger display than the Series 6, despite the case size only increasingly slightly.

