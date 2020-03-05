Production of Apple’s ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ said to start soon

Production of a new entry-level version of AirPods Pro, tentatively called “AirPods Pro Lite,” is slated to commence “between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter,” according to DigiTimes.

AirPods Pro Lite production. Image: AirPods Pro bring the magic of AirPods to an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.
AirPods Pro bring the effortless magic of AirPods to an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.

DigiTimes:

Chip and component suppliers gearing up for new AirPods production. Production of an entry-level version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation.

Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods.MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

  1. Journalistic credibility is enhanced by acknowledging ones one’s journalistic mistakes. This was an opportunity.

    MacDailyNews Take: (February 12, 2020)

    Take this report of an “AirPod Pro Lite” with a dump truck full of salt. Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods.

    Sounds like a complete dismissal of the rumor by MacDailyNews, at that time. While some others of us, commenting at that time, considered the rumor to be a very reasonable prediction of a new entry level AirPod.

    Reply

