Production of Apple’s ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ said to start soon

Production of a new entry-level version of AirPods Pro, tentatively called “AirPods Pro Lite,” is slated to commence “between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter,” according to DigiTimes.

DigiTimes:

Chip and component suppliers gearing up for new AirPods production. Production of an entry-level version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation.

Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020

DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020

