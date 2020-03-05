One big beneficiary of the coronavirus lockdown: Apple’s App Store

In the months that have passed by since the COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported, the virus continues to spread and more areas are being put under lockdown. This is spurring increased use of Apple’s App Store and mobile gaming as people stay home spending more time on their iPhones and iPads.

China, the epicenter of coronavirus has so far confirmed more than 80,000 cases. And with the majority still confined to their homes, smartphones are playing a major role. Per a report from app analytics firm Sensor Tower, game downloads worldwide increased 39% last month.

According to analytics provider App Annie, more than 222 million downloads have been made in China through Apple’s online store since Feb 2, as most users downloaded games and other apps, giving a boost to the $150 billion global games industry. In fact, Apple’s app store has recorded a 62% jump in mobile game downloads in China.

Average weekly downloads jumped 80% in the first three weeks of February in comparison to popular weekly download for the whole of 2019, according to App Annie.