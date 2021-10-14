Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp joins Jony Ive’s ‘LoveFrom’ design firm

Pinterest Inc said on Thursday co-founder Evan Sharp is leaving the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by former Apple designer Jony Ive and renowned industrial designer Marc Newson.

Reuters:

Sharp built Pinterest’s original platform and oversaw its rapid growth in the past decade, and most recently served as the company’s chief design and creative officer. Ive co-founded design firm LoveFrom with fellow designer Marc Newson. “LoveFrom is a creative collective,” the firm’s website says. Its clients include home rental company Airbnb Inc and Italian luxury car maker Ferrari.

MacDailyNews Take: Via the Pinterest newsroom:

Today Evan Sharp announced that he will be transitioning from his full-time role as Chief Design & Creative Officer into an advisory role focused on company strategy, product, design, brand and culture. He will continue to serve on our Board of Directors.

As our co-founder, Evan has played an invaluable part in building Pinterest and leading its evolution from a visual discovery engine to a global inspiration platform. In addition to designing and building the original Pinterest product, Evan has overseen our product strategy and user experience, including architecting our Shopping and Creator platforms, and has innovated countless ways of ensuring Pinterest realizes its ambition to be the most positive and inspiring place online.

Evan will be joining Jony Ive and the creative collective at LoveFrom. The team at Pinterest wishes Evan all the best and is grateful for his heart and work that helped to make Pinterest what it is today.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!