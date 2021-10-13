Apple Watch Series 7 displays offer huge increase in display space

The Apple Watch Series 7’s new 41-millimeter and 45-mm displays offer 20% more screen space than the Series 4 through Series 6, including the Apple Watch SE, and 50% more than the Apple Watch Series 3.
Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:
Apple says the bigger display provides more room for text, while the watch’s tougher body means it’s less prone to cracks. The faster charging means, well, that the Apple Watch will charge faster.
Think of the Series 7 as Apple honing a product that was already the best on the market, rather than a completely reinvented Apple Watch.
I’ve been wearing a 44-mm Series 6 for the last year virtually every day, because I’ve become irredeemably obsessed with tracking my activity, and while the Series 7’s 45-mm panel is visibly bigger, it’s not an overwhelming difference. What is striking is how much larger text looks overall compared to the Series 6.
If you’ve got a 38-mm or 42-mm Series 3, the Series 7’s bigger display sizes are a massive improvement. It’s a completely different user experience, with apps taking up far more real estate, making them much easier to see and navigate.
The Calculator, Stopwatch, and Control Center, for instance, all get larger buttons that are easier to press. Apple has also added a full QWERTY to the Messages app on the Apple Watch, allowing you to type out or swipe texts directly from the watch’s screen.
Previously you had the option of either using Apple’s Scribble feature, which let you write out messages one letter at a time; speech to text; or canned responses. Those are all still available, but the on-screen keyboard is a far better experience than the Scribble mechanism or canned responses.
Speech to text is probably still the best option of the lot, but the QWERTY keyboard gets the job done when you don’t feel like speaking to your watch while on line at the grocery store.
MacDailyNews Take: Series 6 owners, only you know if the upgrade is worth it to you, but, for everyone else, longtime Apple Watch users and first-timers, this is the Watch for you (as long as you have an iPhone, of course)!
2 Comments
Series 3 does a good job of hiding the width of edge area, making screen look larger. When a photo is displayed at “full screen,” the smallness of actual screen within the border is very noticeable. Watch faces (that work with Series 3) go right up to edge of screen area, but since the screen’s sides are not visible, it looks fine. For later models before Series 7, it’s not so obvious. However, it looks bad compared to the elegant narrowness of Series 7 screen border, and how the screen overlaps with the curve. But I still like my 38mm Series 3, because it’s so small and light, especially with the cloth (Velcro) loop band.
No Gold Aluminum No Sale. Bought a new Gold Aluminum Series 6 last week. Had a Blue Series 6 but it looks like Black 90% of the time.