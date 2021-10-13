Apple Watch Series 7 displays offer huge increase in display space

The Apple Watch Series 7’s new 41-millimeter and 45-mm displays offer 20% more screen space than the Series 4 through Series 6, including the Apple Watch SE, and 50% more than the Apple Watch Series 3.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Apple says the bigger display provides more room for text, while the watch’s tougher body means it’s less prone to cracks. The faster charging means, well, that the Apple Watch will charge faster.

Think of the Series 7 as Apple honing a product that was already the best on the market, rather than a completely reinvented Apple Watch.

I’ve been wearing a 44-mm Series 6 for the last year virtually every day, because I’ve become irredeemably obsessed with tracking my activity, and while the Series 7’s 45-mm panel is visibly bigger, it’s not an overwhelming difference. What is striking is how much larger text looks overall compared to the Series 6.

If you’ve got a 38-mm or 42-mm Series 3, the Series 7’s bigger display sizes are a massive improvement. It’s a completely different user experience, with apps taking up far more real estate, making them much easier to see and navigate.

The Calculator, Stopwatch, and Control Center, for instance, all get larger buttons that are easier to press. Apple has also added a full QWERTY to the Messages app on the Apple Watch, allowing you to type out or swipe texts directly from the watch’s screen.