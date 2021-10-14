Apple stock is attractively priced heading into the holiday quarter

Apple will likely post a record holiday quarter thanks to its many new products and booming economies in many parts of the world.

In the video below from “Beat & Raise” from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Rachel Warren, and Brian Withers discuss why the iPhone maker’s stock looks attractive even after its rally in recent months.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Rachel Warren for The Motley Fool:

Withers: I just wanted to mention when I bought one of the new iMacs. You could get it buy now pay later scenario with Apple. But the way you had to do it, was to get their credit card [laughs] and then they put their credit card. It was interesting. But I bet they’re going to be pushing their credit card this quarter and get a lot of consumers upgrading with their buy now pay later thing. That is, why wouldn’t you do it over six months or 12 months or whatever? Interest-free. All I have to do is get an Apple credit card, well that’s cool. Yeah, they quietly do little things like that just to expand their ecosystem. It’s pretty impressive.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about how you can pay for your new Apple products over time, interest‑free, when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments here.

