Apple releases Safari 15.1 beta with Favorites Bar back where it belongs

Apple today seeded a new beta of Safari 15.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, moving the Favorites Bar back where it belongs, above the Tab bar, as it was before Apple tried to make changes to Safari for change’s sake.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple in ‌macOS Monterey‌ overhauled the look of Safari, debuting a new tab design that has proven to be unpopular with users. Apple has been refining the Safari design since then, and the changes coming in Monterey were made available to ‌macOS Big Sur‌ and macOS Catalina users with the launch of Safari 15. Registered developers can download the Safari 15.1 beta by logging in and then navigating to the More Downloads section. The latest versions of ‌macOS Big Sur‌ or macOS Catalina are required to install the beta.

MacDailyNews Take: “Apple has been refining the Safari design,” in other words: unwinding counterintuitive, upside-down, arbitrary changes that never should have made it out the door, even as beta, in the first place.

As Steve Jobs might have said, if Bert Lance didn’t beat him to it: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

