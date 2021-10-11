Apple releases watchOS 8.0.1

Apple on Monday released watchOS 8.0.1 with bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Release notes:

• Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

• Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

This update has no published CVE entries.

For more information, please visit this website:https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: To update directly on your Apple Watch, go to: Settings > General > Software Update. The Watch needs to have more than 50 percent power and be connected to its charger.

