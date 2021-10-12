‘LoveFrom’ design firm cofounded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson finally launches official website

“LoveFrom,” the design firm co-founded in 2019 by Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson, has finally launched its official website: LoveFrom.com.
The site, so far, consists of large black type that reads:
LoveFrom is a creative collective. We are designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists. You may know us from our past work. We are obsessed with traditions of creating and making. Fanatically devoted to excellence. Insatiably curious. We collaborate with leaders and founders. We work on projects for joy. We develop our own ideas. Love & fury.
The site reveals for the first time LoveFrom’s visual identity, which was designed by Ive and other members of the “creative collective,” including English art director Peter Saville, Chris Wilson, and Antonio Cavedoni, both former members of Apple’s design team.
In typical Ive fashion, the site is highly minimalist in nature, containing no images, links, or contact details – just a brief text described in an accompanying press release as “a concise and finely crafted definition of the LoveFrom collective and its work.”
The word mark and text are set in a new typeface called LoveFrom Serif, which is inspired by John Baskerville’s letterforms and based on studies of his original punches and matrices. “Each character has been lovingly redrawn, refined and meticulously crafted over the past two years,” according to the launch press release.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the beginning of the LoveFrom site’s text, click it to visit the new site:
