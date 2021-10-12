When will Apple Watch achieve full independence from the iPhone?

Even with Apple Watch Series 7, an iPhone is required for activation and setup, syncing data, and day-to-day operation. When will Apple Watch be able to operate independently from iPhone?

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

you still can’t buy an Apple Watch, set it up from the device itself, and move over all of your content from the cloud. That limits the potential user base of the Apple Watch—and excludes people who might want to only own an Apple Watch and a Mac or iPad and no iPhone. Or, one day, people who want an Apple Watch as their only device.

The good news is that the Apple Watch Series 7 brings us closer to that vision with something as simple as a built-in qwerty keyboard and the potential for more expansive controls…

Apple should add a setup system to the watch so that a user can log in directly to their iCloud and iTunes accounts, download data from the cloud, and activate the device with their cellular carrier…

Making the watch completely independent could turn the device into an even bigger part of the company’s product portfolio, increase sales and help reach customers outside of the Apple ecosystem—including Android users.