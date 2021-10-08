4.7-inch iPhone SE 3 said to get A15 Bionic and 5G, but keep antiquated Home button

Apple’s rumored-to-be-forthcoming 4.7-inch iPhone SE 3 will reportedly get the A15 Bionic and 5G, but keep its antiquated Home button.
Japanese Apple blog Macotakara today reported that the iPhone SE 3rd-generation will not feature a design change and instead will look like the current iPhone SE. This means it will keep the same 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID Home Button. Some earlier rumors had suggested a more significant design overhaul was on the way.
However, the new iPhone SE will pack in Apple’s latest A15 chip with support for 5G cellular networking. Macotakara expects production of the new iPhone SE to begin in December and start shipping to customers in spring 2022.
A spring launch lines up with Apple’s usual schedule for the iPhone SE. The first iPhone SE debuted in March 2016 and the second-generation model arrived in April 2020.
MacDailyNews Take: As we exclaimed back in June:
The antiquated Home button must die!
Look like we’ll have to wait awhile longer for all of Apple’s iPhones and iPads to modernize.
7 Comments
The home button works much better for older people. It should stay on the SE model.
Exactly. Bought my 80 year old mother the last version and glad to see the next version will stay less complicated for her.
Oh, puleeze, ageist.
Both my parents and father-in-law are pushing 80 and it took them all of a five minutes to forget about the Home button on their iPhone X units years ago.
If they need a Home button, they can’t use a smartphone anyway.
A little gesture is way easier and faster than pushing a button (button area) constantly all day long.
You can keep Face ID; I’m faster on the draw with the button than you are to get the camera up to your face.
Yeay, SE2022!!
Now I can replace rather long in the teeth SE2016 currently used as a dedicated wireless CarPlay phone (left in my car), with my SE2020.
Can’t wait! In the meantime, I ordered IP13 Pro for my daughter.
What gives?!?! 🙂
Yay for “antiquated” Home button, also still in use on current SE, iPod touch, and iPad. The one on current SE is actually not a button that moves. It uses haptics to convey being pressed without moving. Also useful to have “handles” (made possible by presence of Home button) that make holding iPhone horizontally easier and more secure, less likely to touch edge of screen by mistake. And no ugly screen notch!
Yay for “handles” too. Much better than useless “horns”, I mean “notch”. I was waiting for Apple to implement touch ID in 13 which did not materialize. But come to think of it, in-screen touch ID might actually be inconvenient in certain situations. Home button in chin with no horns is more useful (to me). Now, if SE2022 has the same touch ID configuration as the current one, that’s certainly my next phone. My SE2016 is small (heck, I am nostalgic to pocket sized 3.5 inch original iPhone, as a novelty, lol) but the current SE2020 is “8” size, a perfect size for today.