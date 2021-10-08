4.7-inch iPhone SE 3 said to get A15 Bionic and 5G, but keep antiquated Home button

Apple’s rumored-to-be-forthcoming 4.7-inch iPhone SE 3 will reportedly get the A15 Bionic and 5G, but keep its antiquated Home button.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara today reported that the iPhone SE 3rd-generation will not feature a design change and instead will look like the current iPhone SE. This means it will keep the same 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID Home Button. Some earlier rumors had suggested a more significant design overhaul was on the way.

However, the new iPhone SE will pack in Apple’s latest A15 chip with support for 5G cellular networking. Macotakara expects production of the new iPhone SE to begin in December and start shipping to customers in spring 2022.

A spring launch lines up with Apple’s usual schedule for the iPhone SE. The first iPhone SE debuted in March 2016 and the second-generation model arrived in April 2020.