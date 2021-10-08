Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits available for free via Postmates, thanks to Milk Bar

Milk Bar is collaborating with Apple TV+’s multi-award-winning blockbuster series “Ted Lasso” to bring customers Ted’s famous homemade biscuits — for free.

Brooke DiPalma for Yahoo Finance:

The show, centered around a quirky American-born coach tapped to lead a British soccer team, has captured the attention of viewers, and become the fledgling streaming service’s prime jewel. Now, Apple is sweetening the deal by letting fans taste the show’s famous confection, which Lasso brings to his boss every morning, in real life.

New-York based Milk Bar is offering the biscuits to help celebrate the breakout series season two finale, which airs Friday.

But there’s a catch: The buttery, crumbly sweets will only be available on Postmates for delivery and pick up from Milk Bar’s New York City and Los Angeles flagship locations. Customers are limited to one box, and service fees will apply to those who opt for delivery.