New AirPods Pro firmware enables ‘Conversation Boost’ feature

On Tuesday, Apple released firmware version 4A400 for the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. On the AirPods Pro, the new firmware version enables the “Conversation Boost” feature that Apple previewed at WWDC in June.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple says Conversation Boost is designed to help people with mild hearing challenges stay more connected in conversations. The feature uses the AirPods Pro’s beam-forming microphones to boost the volume of a person talking in front of you, making it easier to listen to a face-to-face conversation, and there is also an option to reduce ambient noise. To turn on Conversation Boost, the AirPods Pro must be updated to firmware version 4A400. AirPods Pro firmware updates are installed over the air, but there is no manual way to force an update. In general, AirPods Pro connected to an iPhone or iPad should automatically update to the latest firmware version after a fairly short period of time. It may help to keep the AirPods Pro in their charging case and connected to a power source.

MacDailyNews Note: With AirPods Pro and firmware version 4A400, you can turn on Conversation Boost in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 by:

Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations Scroll down and tap on Transparency Mode Trun on Conversation Boost

