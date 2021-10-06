Future generation 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro said to offer brighter, longer-lasting display

LG Display has reportedly begun the development of Apple’s future generation 12.9-inch Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) iPad Pro display with mass production planned to start sometime between the end of 2023 to 2024.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

As Samsung Display recently scrapped the development of a 10.86-inch OLED iPad it was proceeding with Apple, LG Display will likely be able to enter the IT OLED market at a level playing field with its South Korean compatriot.

To apply to the 12.9-inch OLED iPad, the company is developing two stack tandem technology __ where there are two layers of red, green and blue emission layers __ and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology.

Two stack tandem, by having two emission layers, increases the brightness of the OLED panel by two times and extends its life by up to four times.

12.9-inch model is the premium Pro model. However, Apple could decide to apply OLED panels on the Air series first due to pricing and supply volume.