Apple seeds third developer beta of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1

Apple today seeded its third developer betas of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1, and has also released a new HomePod firmware beta.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The third builds appear after the second, which were seeded on September 28, and the first from September 21.

The initial build of iOS 15.1 brought back features missing from iOS 15’s release, including SharePlay, along with the new addition of verifiable COVID vaccination cards within Wallet.