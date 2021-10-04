Apple stock got bit on Monday

Apple stock slid 2.46%, down $3.51, to fall below $140 at $139.14 at the close on Monday admin a bad day for the stock market in general.

Rich Smith for The Motley Fool:

The S&P 500 is down 1.5%… but Apple’s particular decline seems directly traceable to an article that ran in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend.

Calling Apple “the hottest player in gaming,” the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple’s App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software. In 2019 alone, reports the paper, Apple recorded $8.5 billion in operating profit from game sales, more than was earned by Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, and Sony — combined.

Now, all of the above sounds like pretty good news for Apple — hardly the stuff of which stock declines are usually made. But the Journal seems to be of the opinion that as Apple’s App Store profit margins become more common knowledge, they might serve as ammunition for Apple’s opponents in litigation seeking sales via the App Store — or at least as pressure points to get Apple to lower its 30% fee on App Store sales.