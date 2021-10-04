Apple is paving the way for even greater Apple Watch independence from iPhone

Apple is making several changes both in watchOS 8 and with Apple Watch Series 7 that paves the way for even greater Apple Watch independence from iPhone.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

The first and most obvious change is the new keyboard that Apple is introducing on the series 7… The obvious application of a full QWERTY keyboard on the Watch is for entering passwords, writing longer messages and emails, and completing more complex search queries. With the Watch having been an iPhone accessory, it was never really necessary to have a full keyboard. Dictation and scribble got the job done on the fly, but for Apple Watch to become an independent device, it needs a keyboard for a setup assistant and more powerful apps… In watchOS 8… you can now edit your Apple ID contact information, change your password, update Sign In with Apple, manage subscriptions, manage devices, and more. Why anyone would want to do any of these things on a small screen, I don’t know. What I do know is that they are necessary additions to allow the Watch to live independently of iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: In the recommended full article, Ortolani details what’s still missing for true Apple Watch standalone independence, including Safari and iCloud Keychain — perhaps coming in watchOS 9?

